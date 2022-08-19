Covid deaths double in Japan under PM Kishida

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The coronavirus (Covid-19) entered Japan in the middle of January 2020. Since this period, three leaders of Japan under the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) have led the country. However, deaths were much lower under the late Shinzo Abe and Yoshihide Suga. Therefore, despite the vaccine program being fully implemented before Kishida took office – his “do nothing” approach is leading to the increasing death toll from coronavirus in Japan.

On October 4, 2021, Kishida took over the reins of power in Japan. By the period when the coronavirus first entered Japan and until Kishida took power – the death toll was 17,730 (world meters coronavirus website). However, by August 19 this year, the death toll now stands at 36,234.

Infections from coronavirus totaled just over 1.7 million before Kishida took office. This figure now is just over 16.4 million. Hence, just below 90 percent of all coronavirus cases have occurred under the leadership of Kishida. Therefore, while Kishida enjoyed his international trips to drum up anti-China and anti-Russian Federation rhetoric: at home, his “do nothing” approach is testimony to the astonishing numbers of new infections since he took power.

Thus, the death toll under Kishida is ticking and has already doubled despite the favorable situation concerning the vaccine rollout being in place when he took power. Kishida still refuses to implement any quasi-measures to contain the worst infection period to hit Japan since the coronavirus first entered the country. However, Kishida plays the anti-foreign coronavirus card. Hence, foreign tourists entering Japan need tour guides – and face other restrictions – that aren’t implemented by any other G7 nation.

After three squandered economic decades (mainly under the ruling LDP), over two decades of static wages, and countless stimulus packages aimed at boosting the stock market, then Japan’s ratio of debt is the highest in the world. Thus, it is understandable that Kishida is worried about the economic angle. However, this is negated because Kishida seeks to double military spending and put back the issue of tackling the mega-mountain of debt.

The last two days have also witnessed new daily coronavirus highs concerning new infections. Hence, the number today is a record of roughly 260,000. Therefore, despite Tokyo’s capacity for testing being reduced in the last few days (many hospitals suffering from the latest wave), the figure nationally still hit a new high.

Kishida’s approach to the declining Yen rate to the Dollar, increasing death toll from the coronavirus, the growing mountain of debt, and now the Moonies (Unification Church) scandal (many Cabinet members and others with important positions within the LDP have connections to the Moonies), is basically “do nothing” and wait until the storm naturally fades if possible.

His only concern is meeting international leaders, sprouting anti-China and anti-Russian Federation rhetoric, and rubber-stamping the geopolitical goals of President Joe Biden. Internally, empty words of “new capitalism” – along with seeking to double the military expenditure.

Meanwhile, more people are dying from the coronavirus under his leadership – despite the vaccine program already existing before he took power. Thus Kishida is just waiting for the coronavirus to naturally weaken itself irrespective of the extra numbers of deaths that will occur.

Last week, according to the World Health Organization, Japan accounted for the highest new rates of new infections in the world for three straight weeks. Individuals, including former prime minister Taro Aso, gloated about “Japanese exceptionalism.” Yuriko Koike, the Tokyo Governor, equally implied the virtue of Japanese culture in keeping coronavirus cases low. However, Japan is now ranked as the 11th most infected nation internationally (ranked very low until Kishida took office) – and the highest in recent weeks.

Kishida’s policies are to rely on foreign vaccines and wait for the virus to weaken. In other words, “do nothing.” Therefore, the death toll keeps ticking in the thousands under Kishida!

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ – Tokyo Metropolitan Government website for updates about the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html – Japan and Tokyo Covid-19 news with more analysis

https://covid19japan.com/ – Japan regional coronavirus statistics

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics

