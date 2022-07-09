DRC and many killed by Islamist ADF after health clinic set on fire

Murad Makhmudov and Noriko Watanabe

Modern Tokyo Times

The Islamist Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) have killed at least 13 people in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Thus, the continuing menace of the ADF and a plethora of other militias is a never-ending nightmare for the people of this nation in this part of the country.

The latest massacre witnessed Islamists setting fire to a health care clinic in Lume (North Kivu province). Four patients were burnt alive inside the clinic. Another nine people were killed by the ADF within the same vicinity – of the health care clinic.

This includes three young children who were burnt alive inside their house. While another six people perished, including two young people, in two separate killings during the ADF Islamist attack.

Only last month, in the village of Bulongo, the ADF killed at least 15 Christians. This happened in the province of North Kivu, a hotbed of brutal massacres in this part of the DRC.

Other massacres last month by ADF include the massacre of 14 people in the region of Mamove (also the same Beni area of North Kivu).

The ADF originates in Uganda. However, the majority of massacres are committed in the DRC. Therefore, since late last year, the armed forces of the DRC and Uganda have launched joint military operations to quell the Islamists.

Voice of America reports, “Over 120 rebel groups and militias still operate in the DRC’s eastern provinces nearly two decades after the official end of the country’s civil wars. The effort to restore peace has, since 2010, involved the United Nations’ largest peacekeeping force, with billions of dollars invested in the operation.”

Lee Jay Walker says, “The provinces of Ituri, North Kivu, and South Kivu are the worst-hit areas of terrorism and ethnic massacres.”

