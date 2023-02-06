Earthquake deaths in Syria and Turkey

Nuray Lydia Oglu and Kanako Mita

Modern Tokyo Times

A powerful earthquake hit Gaziantep in south-eastern Turkey and neighboring Syria.

The measured magnitude was 7.8. Images show buildings damaged or destroyed in Syria and Turkey. Initial reports say 51 people have died in Turkey – and many have also died in Syria. Sadly, the death toll is likely to increase in both countries.

Reuters reports, “Early statements by officials suggested the death toll was at least 23 in Turkey’s Malatya province, 17 in Sanliurfa, six in Diyarbakir and five more in Osmaniye.”

Syria is reporting deaths in Aleppo, Hama, and Latakia.

CNBC reports, “On the Syrian side of the border, the quake smashed opposition-held regions that are packed with several million displaced Syrians with a decrepit health care system after years of war. At least 11 were killed in one town, Atmed, and many more were buried in the rubble, a doctor in the town, Muheeb Qaddour, told The Associated Press by telephone.”

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, “I convey my best wishes to all our citizens who were affected by the earthquake.”

Emergency rescue workers are searching for people. It comes at a time when snowstorms are hitting parts of the region.

France 24 says, “The earthquake leveled dozens of buildings across major cities of southern Turkey as well as neighboring Syria, a country gripped by more than a decade of violence that has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced millions of people.”

It is feared that the death toll will increase.

Many people have been left homeless and are in utter shock.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes