Economic help extended in Tokyo to support the curtailment of coronavirus

Kanako Itamae and Lee Jay Walker



Modern Tokyo Times

The Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike announced further support to the business community in the capital of Japan. At the same time, in a win-win situation, the economic angle will also assist in containing the coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis in Tokyo.

Since the last week of March, Koike became committed to fully focusing on the growing coronavirus threat after the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. This relates to growing infections in the capital and having the biggest death toll in Japan. Therefore, the state of emergency ushered by Abe galvanized the fight in Tokyo, unlike the Governor of Hokkaido who took earlier action than Koike.

About the extension of the state of emergency expressed by Abe, the Governor of Tokyo uttered that it is essential to continue the fight against coronavirus. Indeed, in the last ten to eleven days, apart from a minor blip, the number of infections is coming down in Tokyo.

Koike said, “If we let up now, all the efforts that we have made until now will be meaningless. I ask for support and understanding”

Hence, to support businesses including bars, live house venues, and restaurants that dot Tokyo, the local government will provide economic assistance. This policy will also reduce the chance of infections. At the same time, it will enable a speedy recovery to an important sector that is needed by Tokyoites in normal times. Therefore, the criteria of closure will mean financial assistance to vast numbers of businesses.

Koike continued, “The next one month will have life-or-death importance.”

Thus, the economic lifeline of 500,000 yen to single owned businesses and 1 million yen to companies running more than one store, will be provided in Tokyo. This is based on closure for the remainder of the month. Therefore, the dual approach of helping companies survive and reducing infections is being implemented in the capital of Japan.

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ – Tokyo Metropolitan Government website for updates about the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo.

https://covid19japan.com/ – Japan regional coronavirus statistics

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics

