Enthronement of Emperor Naruhito in Japan is proclaimed

Chika Mori and Sawako Uchida

Modern Tokyo Times

An ancient ceremony was held for Emperor Naruhito who claimed his rightful enthronement. This follows on from his father who abdicated based on health grounds. Hence, despite the official reign of Emperor Naruhito being May 1, it is now fully formalized after following various traditional rituals.

Of course, with Japan still suffering from the devastating effects of Typhoon Hagibis, then the enthronement was done with great sincerity. After all, his father Emperor Akihito who abdicated was known for his gentleness. These admirable traits have been passed on to the new Emperor.

Emperor Naruhito declared, “I swear that I will act according to the constitution and fulfill my responsibility as the symbol of the state and of the unity of the people.”

The proclamation read out by Emperor Naruhito witnessed him dressed in special traditional attire. This applies to a dignified yellow-orange robe and other important regalia.

The Emperor said, “I sincerely hope that our country, through our people’s wisdom and unceasing efforts, achieves further development and contributes to the friendship and peace of the international community and the welfare and prosperity of humankind.”

