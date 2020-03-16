Europe is nervous about the spread of the coronavirus: 2,100 dead in Italy

Kanako Itamae and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis is growing with each new day in Europe. This notably applies to Italy but other nations including France, Germany, Holland, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom – to name a few – all fear the worse.

Sadly. the latest figures from Italy show that just over 2,100 people have perished. Equally alarming, the death ratio is much higher in Italy than in nations like Japan and South Korea. Hence, with cases increasing dramatically in several European nations then fear and anguish are growing.

The Prime Minister of Italy, Giuseppe Conte, uttered, “Scientists are telling us that the outbreak has not reached its peak, these weeks will be the most risky, and the maximum precaution is needed.”

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the World Health Organization, stated pointedly, “The most effective way to prevent infections and save lives is breaking the chains of transmission. And to do that, you must test and isolate. You cannot fight the fire blindfolded. And we cannot stop this pandemic, if we don’t know who is infected. We have a simple message for all countries Test, test, and test. Test every suspected case.”

President Emmanuel Macron of France was scathing about people ignoring guidelines set by the government, before announcing a lockdown that will last at least 15 days. Hence, in France, and other nations hit hard in Europe, visiting pharmacies and supermarkets remain for obvious reasons alongside severe restrictions.

Macron uttered passionately, “Never before in history has France had to take such exceptional measures in a time of peace… You will no longer be able to see your loved ones… or continue your daily routine.”

Italy is facing mountain deaths and the ratio is high in comparison with other nations (the real statistic remains sketchy in Iran) that have been badly hit. Thus, the New York Times sadly reported, “Family members are spirited away and, because of the danger of contagion, often die in the hospital isolation without any family or friends around. Local associations in the northern city of Brescia have started collecting donations of tablet devices to give to hospitals so that coronavirus patients can stay in touch — or say goodbye — to their families back home.”

Overall, the ongoing coronavirus in Europe is increasing with each new day. Therefore, more death awaits, followed by increasing measures being implemented throughout Europe in order to contain the crisis.

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/16/world/europe/italy-coronavirus-funerals.html

PLEASE DONATE TO HELP MODERN TOKYO TIMES

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

https://www.pinterest.co.uk/moderntokyotimes/ Modern Tokyo Times is now on PINTEREST

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes