France and the brutal murders of women by former or current partners

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The international image of Paris conjures up stunning architecture, exquisite art, high culture, trendy fashion, and so much more. However, on Saturday, tens of thousands of people demonstrated in Paris against the brutal reality of femicide that occurs in France.

Indeed, well over 100 hundred females this year have already been killed by their current or former partners. This shocking figure shows no sign of abating because for too long successive French governments have ignored this deplorable fact. Therefore, tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Paris and in other parts of France.

France 24 reports, “One woman is killed in France every three days by their partner or ex-partner, while marital violence affects 220,000 Frenchwomen every year.”

Of course, this issue is a major international problem because women are being killed by partners and family members all over the world in vast numbers. Yet, it is extremely shocking that even in highly advanced legal nations – and where liberalism is more powerful – that women are still being failed by society.

Nicole Belloubet, the Justice Minister of France, uttered, “Our system is not working to protect these women.”

CNN reports, “A review of 88 cases of marital murders or attempted killings of partners or ex-partners, revealed that for 65% of them the French authorities had been alerted, according to a report published by France’s justice ministry earlier this month.”

This issue must be addressed immediately alongside other important issues like rape. After all, why should roughly fifty percent of society have to fear the dire consequences of the behavior of men – and in the knowledge that authorities and the legal system aren’t doing enough!

https://www.france24.com/en/20191123-france-femicide-women-female-male-men-death-killed-philippe-protest-gender-violence-noustoutes-demonstration

https://edition.cnn.com/2019/11/21/europe/france-femicide-intl/index.html

