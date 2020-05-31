Fresh massacre in Burkina Faso after gunmen kill roughly 20 people at a market

Murad Makhmudov and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The nation of Burkina Faso is blighted by a growing Sunni Islamist insurgency and ethnic tensions. Hence, another massacre at a cattle market highlights the shocking nature of events.

It is known that at least 20 people were killed in the town of Kompienga in eastern Burkina Faso. However, it isn’t currently known if the attack is Islamist or communal based.

People were going about doing the usual things in the town of Kompienga then suddenly gunmen slaughtered. They entered the crowded cattle market on motorbikes and killed randomly. Therefore, one can only imagine the utter carnage, fear, and shock that took place.

The BBC reports, “Burkina Faso has seen a sharp rise in jihadist violence and inter-communal clashes in recent months.”

Sadly, another massacre took place on Friday near the border of Mali. In this Islamist terrorist attack at least 15 people were killed.

Overall, the situation is deteriorating in Burkina Faso because of terrorism and communal violence. Equally, Christians have been singled out and killed by Islamists. Hence, hundreds of thousands of people have fled the ongoing mayhem.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-africa-52866945

