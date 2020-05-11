Iran accidentally kills at least 19 Iranian sailors in the Gulf of Oman

Chika Mori and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

In a naval exercise in the Gulf of Oman, the Iranian navy accidentally killed at least 19 sailors. Another 15 Iranians remain injured after the tragic error by the navy of Iran.

Reports state that an anti-ship missile fired by the Jamaran frigate accidentally hit the Konarak, a support ship. The Konarak laid targets for the Iranian navy to hit. However, an anti-ship missile struck the Konarak based on the lack of communication.

The Guardian reports, “It is not known how the Konarak was hit but the Jamaran may have locked on to it as the closest and largest vessel it encountered when it turned on the radar for final target-acquisition of the Nour anti-ship missile. Alternatively, it could have been a targeting mistake from the Jamaran crew.”

The latest tragedy will raise questions in Iran because of events in January. This relates to Iran killing 176 people on board a Ukrainian passenger jet. On this occasion, a short-range missile hit the passenger jet in the environs of Tehran during a period of heightened tension with America.

A statement by the navy of Iran said, “On Sunday evening… during naval exercises performed by a number of the naval force’s vessels in the waters of Jask and Chabahar, an accident happened involving the Konarak light support ship vessel, causing the martyrdom of a number of brave members of the naval forces.”

Of course, no martyrdom took place whatsoever. Instead, they were killed by the miscalculation of the navy of Iran. Therefore, another tragic mistake leading to the deaths of many.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/may/11/iranian-navy-ship-hit-by-missile-in-fatal-friendly-fire-incident-in-gulf

