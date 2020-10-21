Iran and its endless Covid-19 crisis

Kanako Mita and Noriko Watanabe

Modern Tokyo Times

The coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis in Iran is never-ending. Indeed, deaths began to emerge in February and since then it is an endless curve of death. Therefore, the longevity of coronavirus is putting enormous strains on society, especially for people already struggling.

At first, the Iranian authorities – just like a few other nations – downplayed the coronavirus crisis. Yet, by March it was abundantly clear that Iran had a major problem based on increasing deaths. Including people in government and religious circles.

However, the longevity of coronavirus – and reaching new daily highs of deaths in October – with little respite is remarkable. Ironically, the United States is another nation that is struggling to contain the crisis.

Actual known deaths in Iran from coronavirus are just over 31,000. However, the real figure is allegedly much higher according to anonymous medical workers.

The spokesperson for the Health Ministry, Sima Sadat Lari, said: “In recent days, we have witnessed an unprecedented increase in mortality from the disease.”

This applies to the new high of 337 deaths in a single day that was just announced. On top of this, another 4,251 infections were announced in the last 24 hours.

The BBC reports, “Authorities have closed schools, mosques, shops, restaurants, and other public institutions in the capital and made it mandatory for people to wear face masks in public.”

