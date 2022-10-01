Islamist terrorist attack hits Kabul in Shia area

Noriko Watanabe and Hiroshi Saito

Modern Tokyo Times

Another Sunni Islamist terrorist attack happened in the mainly Shia part of Western Kabul. Afghanistan can’t find peace despite America – and allies – pulling out. Therefore, terrorism is a continuing threat, given the sectarian nature of Sunni Islamism.

The mainly Shia district of Dasht-e-Barchi in Kabul – similar to other predominantly Shia areas throughout the country – constantly faces the Sunni Islamist threat. Reports claim that 23 people have perished in the latest brutal terrorist attack that targeted an educational institute.

Reuters said, “A suicide attack at a tutoring center in the Afghan capital Kabul killed at least 19 people and wounded dozens, police said on Friday…”

The BBC reports, “Eyewitnesses told the BBC that most of the victims were girls – they were seated in the front row, near the blast. A student who was wounded told AFP that there were around 600 people in the room when the attack happened.”

Lee Jay Walker says, “Before the Taliban retook power after President Biden of America ordered the troops to pull out, the Shia suffered at the hands of the Taliban and the Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP). However, since the Taliban retook power, this Sunni Islamist group is seeking to accommodate the Shia even if discrimination persists.”

The spokesperson for the Interior Ministry of Afghanistan, Abdul Nafy Takor, said, “Attacking civilian targets proves the enemy’s inhuman cruelty and lack of moral standards.”

Sunni Islamists target the Shia in many nations.

