Islamists kill at least 30 Burundi soldiers in Somalia

Kanako Mita and Murad Makhmudov

Modern Tokyo Times

Reports coming out of Somalia claim that at least 30 soldiers from Burundi have been killed by Sunni Islamists in Somalia. The Islamist Al-Shabab (Al-Shabaab) puts the figure much higher. Hence, with over 20 soldiers being injured in the Islamist attack, the death is likely to increase.

The African Union (AU) camp attacked by al-Shabab is located in southern parts of Somalia. Reports claim that several soldiers from Burundi have also been kidnapped. If so, this will increase the anger of Burundi.

The attack took place in the village of El-Baraf (Middle Shabelle region). Apparently, AU intelligence knew that al-Shabab was in the vicinity. Therefore, soldiers from Burundi prepared for the possibility of a terrorist attack.

Voice of America reports, “He said what caught the soldiers by surprise was the enormity of al-Shabab explosives detonated at the camp. He said the militants used three truck bombs, one of which fell into a ditch. He estimated the militants detonated about 20 kilograms of explosives, and that 450 militants overran the camp.”

President Evariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi uttered, “I join with all of Africa which has just lost sons and daughters … to console the hard-hit families.”

The BBC reports, “In a statement, the AU said the attack would not lessen the work of the African Union Transition Mission In Somalia (Atmis). It added that it would continue to support the Somali government in its aim of achieving sustainable peace and security.”

Somalia is blighted by drought and enormous food insecurity in parts of the country.

