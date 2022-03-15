Islamists kill civilians in Burkina Faso: NATO’s legacy of death (Libya)

Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The nation of Burkina Faso witnessed three different Islamist terrorist attacks in the last three days. This continuing pattern blights the nation. Ethnic tensions along with political and military intrigues have also entered the fray concerning the fragility of this nation.

Recent bloodshed killed at least 30 people in three separate attacks. One Islamist attack killed at least eight people who were merely collecting water in the northern part of the country.

Voice of America reports, “Monday’s attack took place in Arbinda in the province of Soum, which has suffered several deadly raids by Islamist militants linked to al-Qaida and Islamic State that for years have sought to gain control over a swath of arid terrain where Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger meet.”

The day before, at least 15 people were killed by Islamists in the province of Namentenga. Most people killed belonged to the military police. Therefore, security forces and civilians face endless attacks by Islamic insurgents who seek a Sharia Islamic state.

Modern Tokyo Times, in January, reported, “The military of Burkina Faso under Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Damiba ousted the leader after a mutiny occurred. President Roch Marc Kabore was overthrown after being blamed for endangering the territorial integrity of Burkina Faso. This concerns the growing crisis related to Sunni Islamic terrorism in vast parts of this country.”

Immediately after Lt-Col Damiba took power, he said, “In its history, our country has rarely been confronted with adversity. But more than six years now our people have been living under the yoke of an enemy that succeeded.”

LIBYA and NATO’s destabilization

Internationally, the overthrow of Colonel Gaddafi in 2011 opened up many new Islamist ratlines that would blight the Sahel region and further afield. The destabilization of Libya (North Africa) – and with Boko Haram in Nigeria (West Africa) being intent on spreading Islamist terrorism to the Lake Chad region – meant al-Qaeda and others would utilize the situation. Therefore, nations involved in the overthrow of Colonel Gaddafi – notably America, France, and the United Kingdom – have assisted the Islamist cause by stealth.

The Institute for Security Services (2015) reports, “The question of stabilizing Libya was the elephant in the room during a two-day high-level meeting on security held in Dakar, Senegal, in mid-December. Participants at the Dakar Forum, including heads of state from Senegal, Mali, Chad and Mauritania agreed that to stop terrorism in the Sahel something has to be done about the crisis in Libya, which has a spillover effect in the entire region. Libya now effectively has two parliaments and scores of militias are fighting it out for control of the capital, Tripoli, and the country’s lucrative oil fields. The crisis is, of course, the fall-out from the Nato intervention to oust former strongman Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.”

The Institute for Security Services continues, “…heads of state openly accused France and Nato of not taking into account the consequences for the Sahel of its military action to halt the advance of Gaddafi’s forces on Benghazi.”

Former President Barack Obama sanctioned the Libya debacle. The Boston Globe reported (2020), “That attack, in which the United States played a key role, may now be ranked among the most recklessly self-defeating military interventions of the 21st century. It was sold as “humanitarian intervention,” but wound up producing a human rights disaster. It turned Libya, once one of the most stable and prosperous countries in Africa, into a failed state and breeding ground for terror. In nearby countries, it has nourished a generation of murderous militias. The coup in Mali shows that after-effects of the Libya attack are still reverberating.”

Modern Tokyo Times, in a past article, said, “The Islamist terrorist vacuums of Obama’s policies – along with allies who joined the debacles in Libya and Syria – continue to reverberate today despite the longevity of time. In the Sahel region, the crisis is out of control in 2021. Therefore, the UN is concerned by the continuing spread of Islamist terrorist networks that blight vast swathes of Africa.”

In 2022, the Islamist and ethnic convulsions of the ousting of Colonel Gaddafi continue to reverberate. Equally disturbing, while Libya under the former leader provided jobs for regional nations – it soon became a land known for Islamist terrorist ratlines, human trafficking, enslaving black Africans, and transit for migrants seeking to enter Europe.

Western media is now intent on helping NATO’s intrigues against the Russian Federation. Hence, the flow of deaths in the lands touched by NATO interventions and intrigues (Iraq, Libya, Syria, and others) have now been joined by the regional convulsions of this folly.

This includes the enslavement of Yazidis by ISIS to the regional convulsions of the Sahel after the Libya debacle. True to nature, it neither concerns the discourse of the wider picture. Therefore, the latest deaths in Burkina Faso won’t even enter the mindset.

Barack Obama (Libya and Syria) and former leader of the United Kingdom (Tony Blair and Libya) – and other political elites – are now mega-rich. Obama escapes the deeds he did to a larger extent because he was media savvy and a member of the Democratic Party. However, Blair is hated by many individuals in the United Kingdom concerning Iraq.

The cleansing of Christians in Iraq, the Yazidis butchered and enslaved by ISIS, sectarian violence, children dying from the convulsions of war – and endless deaths that still exist from Iraq to the Sahel after the ousting of Gaddafi – are traced back to the deeds of Blair, Obama, and others. Yet, no war crimes for either – instead, enormous bank accounts and the glossing over of history.

A vast region is still suffering from these convulsions because the nations that bombed had no long-term policy to win the peace. Nor to rebuild and offer hope for the next generation.

Burkina Faso is facing this endless headwind of death!

https://issafrica.org/iss-today/libya-the-key-to-stopping-terror-in-the-sahel

https://www.bostonglobe.com/2020/09/03/opinion/obamas-biggest-mistake-is-still-wreaking-havoc/

