Islamists kill many in Burkina Faso and Niger

Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Islamic terrorists have killed many once more in Burkina Faso and Niger. Recently, Burkina Faso and Niger launched military operations against Islamist forces. Apparently, during these military operations, they killed approximately 100 terrorists.

However, Sunni Islamic terrorists affiliated with Al-Qaeda and ISIS (Islamic State – IS) are experienced in counter-attacking and spreading more death. After all, this terrorist phenomenon blights many nations throughout parts of Africa, Asia, and the Middle East – and attacks also occur more sporadically in Europe.

The tri-border area between Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mali is a hotbed of Islamist terrorist networks. Similarly, Lake Chad is witnessing close cooperation between Cameroon, Chad, Niger, and Nigeria.

In the latest attack in Burkina Faso, Islamists have killed 41 militia fighters that are backed by the government.

Voice of America reports, “A column of civilian fighters from the Homeland Defense Volunteers (VDP), a group the government funds and trains to contain Islamist insurgents, was ambushed on Thursday as it swept a remote area in the northern Loroum province, authorities said Saturday.”

Meanwhile, in the border area between Burkina Faso and Niger, Islamists have recently killed six people in Niger. This attack happened in Makalondi after a border post in Niger was attacked.

Concerning Niger, Voice of America reports, “As well as the attacks in the west from groups such as the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara, it is also dealing with Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province in the southeast, near the border with Nigeria.”

Modern Tokyo Times recently said, “… a hearts and minds campaign is also needed with the full backing of local Muslim leaders. If several components aren’t focused on, the bloodshed will merely flow like in recent years. Therefore, regional and international initiatives must focus on a broad array of issues that blight the region.”

https://www.voanews.com/a/burkina-faso-declares-2-day-mourning-period-for-41-killed-in-ambush/6370098.html

https://www.voanews.com/a/at-least-6-killed-10-wounded-in-twin-attacks-in-niger-/6369115.html

