Japan art and Eisho Narazaki (1864-1936)

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Momentous changes in Japan were happening when Eisho Narazaki (1864-1936) was born. Thus Eisho belongs to the power dynamics of the Meiji Period (1868-1912).

His early mentor was Eitaku Kobayashi (1843-1890) who taught Eisho the broad spectrum of woodblock printing. Eduardo Chiossone (1833-1898), who hailed from Italy, also taught Eisho about the intricate nature of copperplate printing.

In the above art piece, a delightful landscape fuses nature, the structures of a vibrant village, and people working. The seasonal weather isn’t hindering workers and local people – on the contrary, individuals are carrying on like normal.

Eisho did several shin hanga (new prints) for the famous publisher Watanabe Shozaburo. This happened during the late stages of his life.

In all three art pieces in this article, you have various shades of darkness descending. Indeed, it is easy to imagine the owl in all three scenes while searching for food. Overall, Eisho created adorable art despite not being known to any major degree outside Japan.

