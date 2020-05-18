Japan art and Hishida Shunsō: Faithful cats and nature

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Hishida Shunsō (1874-1911) never had nine lives, unlike the saying goes for cats. However, the stunning art of Shunsō means he lives on long after his death. This is based on the stunning art he produced.

In the second article about Shunsō, the focus is on cats, an egret, and nature. For Shunsō, the beauty of nature stood out even more during his last few years. After all, Shunsō knew his kidney-related problems meant a relatively short life.

Cats by Shunsō relates to finesse, the minimalist backdrop of nature, mischief, patience, and the soothing qualities they espouse.

Kazuko Yoshikawa uttered, “Amid work or stress I know my beloved cat is waiting. Nature changes throughout the seasons and people, like the seasons, are unpredictable. However, the shared experience of my beloved MacDuff brings an inner peace that is unmatched.”

Shunsō equally adored the beauty of nature. Thus his depiction of cats and a stunning egret highlights timeless beauty. Equally, Shunsō produced many adorable landscapes and other subjects.

In the shadow of death, Shunsō worked tirelessly when his health permitted. Hence, in moments of pain – and the ticking clock – each view of nature looked even more exquisite!

http://moderntokyotimes.com/japanese-art-and-hishida-shunso-1874-1911-hope-to-the-shadow-of-death/

