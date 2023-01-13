Japan art and Oda Kazuma: Fusions of art
Lee Jay Walker
Modern Tokyo Times
The Japanese artist Oda Kazuma (1882-1956) was born during the Meiji Period (1868-1912). Hence, enormous changes occurred throughout Japanese society.
Concerning art, the same applied. Thus, the new Meiji ruling elites desired Japanese artists to learn from Western art forms. Naturally, sponsorship followed. Therefore, many Japanese artists ventured to Europe and further afield during the Meiji and Taisho periods of history.
Oda focused heavily on lithographs throughout his life. Indeed, unusually for many Japanese artists in this period, he focused on the influences of ukiyo-e, shin hanga (new prints), and sôsaku hanga (creative prints) – with the last two belonging to the changing artistic times witnessed by Oda.
In the second art piece, a stunning lithograph of Ueno in Tokyo is created by Oda. The color scheme works a treat. Thus one can easily imagine this period of history in Tokyo.
During his informative years, he studied under Kawamura Kiyo-o (1852-1934) concerning Western-style art. In the area of lithography, his brother Oda Tôu developed his skills. Also, Kaneko Masajirô taught Oda during the Meiji period.
