Japan art and Taniguchi Kokyo (1864-1915)

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Japanese artist Taniguchi Kokyo (1864-1915) was born during the final years of the Edo Period. Hence, Kokyo was a Meiji Period (1868-1912) artist who died during the early Taisho Period. Therefore, his artistic base in Kyoto enabled him to escape the convulsions of the time – both positive and negative.

The art of Kokyo provides a sense of continuity despite gradual adaptions to modernity. He studied under the esteemed Kono Bairei (1844-1895) who taught many artists.

Bairei produced amazing kacho-ga (depicting birds and flowers) art. Thus, Kokyo followed many angles of his tutor – from kacho-ga to landscapes.

Bairei also taught Tsuji Kakō, Kawai Gyokudō, Kikuchi Hōbun, Takeuchi Seihō, Uemura Shoen, and many others. Hence, it is easy to imagine the interaction between many of these artists with Kokyo – to various degrees.

Kokyo also produced shin hanga art. He also taught many students at the Kyoto Municipal School of Fine Arts and Crafts and the Kyoto College of Fine Arts.

