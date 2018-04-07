0 SHARES Share Tweet

Japan boosts its military option: The Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade

Chika Mori and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Japanese government under Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is focused on the modernization of the armed forces. This is based on the changing geopolitical landscape and having various territorial disputes with several regional nations in Northeast Asia. Hence, with China increasingly showing its military might, that equally threatens to encroach on territory belonging to Japan in outlying areas, then the first Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade (ARDB) is aimed at boosting the defense of Japan.

Of course, from a military point of view, it is imperative that Japan develops the military by centralizing the armed forces and restructuring areas of weakness. After all, the maritime policies of China insist that vast disputed areas with countless nations actually belong to China. Therefore, Japan can’t afford to sit back and solely rely on the armed forces of America.

It is known that the ARDB will be based in Sasebo, Nagasaki. The brigade numbering just over 2,000-members will be focused on defending islands in outlying areas. This notably applies to keeping an eye on China’s military ambitions in areas of dispute with Japan in the East China Sea.

According to a senior spokesperson for the Japanese Defense Ministry, “The Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade will show to the international society our firm resolve to defend our islands.”

In time, the ARDB will develop into a force that comprises of 3,000-members. Other military developments to boost the ARDB applies to utilizing the V-22 Osprey and Amphibious Assault Vehicles-7.

The Vice Defense Minister, Tomohiro Yamamoto, uttered, “Given the increasingly difficult defense and security situation surrounding Japan, defense of our islands has become a critical mandate.”

Reuters reports, “The brigade is the latest component of a growing marine force that includes helicopter carriers, amphibious ships, Osprey tilt-rotor troop carriers and amphibious assault vehicles, meant to deter China as it pushes for easier access to the Western Pacific.”

Regionally, many nations with extremely cordial relations with Japan will welcome this sleeping giant finally waking up. This is based on China’s encroachment throughout the South China Sea. Of course, restrictions remain on the armed forces of Japan but Abe is intent on overriding many constraints. Therefore, the military posturing of China and North Korea is providing Abe the opportunity that the armed forces of Japan need.

