Japan in new Covid-19 daily death high and serious cases: Political inertia

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The number of daily deaths from coronavirus (Covid-19) hit a new high of 45 yesterday. However, despite this, the government of Japan is intent on expanding the travel campaign. Therefore, the longevity of coronavirus will continue into the following year with the same policies.

At the same time, the number of serious coronavirus cases reached over 500 for the first time. Hence, like increasing deaths, it is clear that the late time closure of restaurants and other policies are doing little to stem the coronavirus crisis in Japan.

Indeed, with more prefectures suffering – and the impact of Tokyo joining the travel campaign – then it appears that economics is superseding health care worries. Thus commuters will face the next few months with increasing trepidation because the cold weather and traditional colds will create added burdens.

Daily infections in Japan are regularly breaking over 2,000 reported cases. Yet, despite this, it appears that the central government is prepared to accept this providing the economy keeps on ticking. However, if the situation spirals further then the government will face increasing pressure.

Sadly, in Japan, the political opposition is too weak to challenge the central government. Hence, while many ordinary citizens in Japan are fed-up with such a limited approach – and lack of urgency in boosting the health care system in the worst-case scenario – the ruling party knows that power will remain in the next election.

Hiroshima, Ibaraki, and Kochi prefectures all announced new daily high infections. Meanwhile, Hokkaido and Osaka are facing strains on their respective health care systems. However, despite increasing clusters, deaths, and infections, it seems that the government of Japan is mainly focused on the economic angle.

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ – Tokyo Metropolitan Government website for updates about the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html – Japan and Tokyo Covid-19 news with more analysis

https://covid19japan.com/ – Japan regional coronavirus statistics

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics

