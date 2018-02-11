Japan strongly reaffirms important geopolitical and defense cooperation with Myanmar

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The government of Japan reaffirmed its strong commitment to Myanmar in the area of geopolitics and defense cooperation. This is in line with China and the Russian Federation – and other Asia Pacific nations in the economic arena including Australia and Singapore – who understand the importance of supporting the democratic processes that are happening in Myanmar.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan, a leader who isn’t afraid to build bridges with the Russian Federation and who expresses his hawkish policy towards North Korea, is supporting the defense cooperation between both nations. Hence, the special adviser to Abe on issues of national security, Kentaro Sonoura, said, the armed forces (Tatmadaw) of Myanmar “has an important role in consolidating democracy in Myanmar.”

Of course, just like China, India, and the Russian Federation, the nation of Japan understands the important geopolitical significance of Myanmar. Equally, the highly respected Aung San Suu Kyi is focused on maintaining and strengthening the democratic path that Myanmar needs. Therefore, Japan desires to play an important role in providing Myanmar with greater international options in the realm of democracy, economics, infrastructural development, transportation linkages, and other important areas.

Modern Tokyo Times recently reported, “The government of Myanmar isn’t isolated regionally and two powerful Permanent Members of the United Nations also support this nation. This applies to China and the Russian Federation who both have signed recent military agreements with Myanmar. Similarly, nations including Australia, China, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and others throughout Asia are making business investments and making agreements in the area of infrastructural development with Myanmar. Therefore, the endless Western and Islamic media campaign against Myanmar is extremely alien to regional developments that are taking place in this country.”

Turning back to Sonoura, he said, “Japan is conducting defense cooperation and exchange by accepting cadets from the Tatmadaw for the National Defense Academy of Japan.”

Overall, it is abundantly clear that the geopolitical importance of Myanmar and developments under Aung San Suu Kyi are hitting a chord with many regional nations – and further afield in nations including the Russian Federation. Therefore, it is important for Japan to foster closer ties at many levels with Myanmar based on various complementary factors.

https://www.mmtimes.com/news/japan-affirms-military-ties-tatmadaw.html

