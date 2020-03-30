Japan to widen entry ban on America, China, South Korea, and the majority of Europe

Chika Mori and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The increasing coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic is entailing nations to ban entry to foreign nationals. This situation is evolving all the time. Hence, Europe is now the main continent in terms of deaths. Similarly, the United States is facing an increasing coronavirus upsurge. Therefore, Japan is furthering the entry ban to more nations.

This also is coming at a time when more people are becoming infected in Japan by the coronavirus. Thus, it is essential to cut off all areas of weakness to protect the citizens of Japan and thereby provide more breathing space for business.

All nationals outside of Japan will also be affected if they have been to China, South Korea, the United States, and the majority of Europe. Hence, people will face an entry ban if they have been to the above parts of the world in the last fourteen days.

At the same time, nationals from Japan and all foreign nationals who visited countries outside the entry ban will also be requested to self-quarantine for two weeks. Yet, this area is creating problems because local hotels near airports fear being stigmatized by people flying internally. Therefore, this issue needs to be resolved by the Japanese government.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry is also asking citizens to avoid travel to all nations covered by the entry ban. However, with the coronavirus swirling to all continents then it is most likely that other nations will soon be included in the entry ban.

Before the extension, just over twenty European nations had been on the entry ban list. Likewise, certain regions in China and South Korea hit by the coronavirus crisis were on the list. Ironically, for China and South Korea, it appears that both nations are containing the situation. Of course, the fear is that a second wave could reignite the situation for both nations and this is the presumed logic.

