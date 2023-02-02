Japanese art and kingfishers
Lee Jay Walker
Modern Tokyo Times
In these three Japanese art pieces, the focus is on the stunning kingfisher. These birds brighten up the bleakest of days. This concerns their gracefulness, colors, speed, and other positive features.
The first art piece is by Yamaguchi Hoshun (1893-1971) and was done in the 1950s. He was born in Hokkaido – a place blessed by the power of nature.
The art piece above is by Takahashi Biho. He was born in 1873. However, it isn’t known when he passed away. Takahashi produced stunning kacho-ga (birds and flowers).
The last art piece is by Ohara Koson (1877-1945). This artist focused on nature related to animals, birds, flowers, insects, and plants. His Kacho-ga art is delightful. Therefore, Koson’s style naturally appeals to the lover of birds and other angles concerning nature and wildlife.
Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group
http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News
http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist
https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News
PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER
https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times
PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK