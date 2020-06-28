Japanese tenth-century poetry: Mibu no Tadamine and the Middle Kingdom (China)

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Japanese poet Mibu no Tadamine reached his height during the late ninth and early tenth centuries. It is known that he was active in the Heian court between 898-920. Therefore, one can imagine his world through the prism of this period of Japanese history.

This period in Japan is known for the entrenchment of influences from the Middle Kingdom (China). Hence, the Heian period (794-1185) witnessed the growing influence of Buddhism, Taoism, and other areas of Chinese culture that began in the Nara Period (710-794).

In a lovely poem he wrote:

The white snow

Has fallen, drifted high around

The mountain home;

Might even he who lives there

Be buried in melancholy?

The world of Mibu no Tadamine was based on high culture and learning traditional Chinese and Japanese classics. One can only imagine the impact of architecture, Buddhist temples, Shinto shrines, gardens, literature, and ideas emanating internally and through the richness of the Middle Kingdom.

In another poem, he delightfully wrote:

Warding the mountain fields

In Autumn, on a rough-made hut

The dewdrops

Are passing birds’

Tears, no doubt!

Overall, the life of Mibu no Tadamine remains largely unknown apart from the legacy of his poetry. However, serving the Heian court for over two decades is evidence of his acclaimed poetry. Therefore, the world of Japanese and Chinese high culture continued to blossom because of poets like Mibu no Tadamine.

http://www.wakapoetry.net/kks-v-306/

http://www.wakapoetry.net/kks-vi-328/

PLEASE SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES by DONATING

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

https://www.pinterest.co.uk/moderntokyotimes/ Modern Tokyo Times is now on PINTEREST

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes/ Facebook