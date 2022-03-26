Kishida in Hiroshima (irony) and anti-China and anti-Russia: West Papua to Yemen

Sawako Uchida and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Unbelievably, given the linkage of America with dropping nuclear bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida continued with his anti-Russian Federation and anti-China rhetoric in the environs of Hiroshima. Like the last administration of Yoshihide Suga, the endless nationalist mantra of playing the anti-China and anti-Russia card by Kishida is never-ending.

Even the environs of Hiroshima – concerning America’s nuclear attack against this city – failed to reduce Kishida’s anti-China and anti-Russia rhetoric. Nor did Hiroshima trigger the barbarity of Nagasaki to Agent Orange on Vietnam and trigger his collective memory to note the nation involved in these barbaric events in history. Instead, Kishida – feigning amnesia similar to America – deviously talks about international law in the full knowledge that America (and the usual allies) breaks international law at the drop of a hat (Operation Condor, Iraq, Libya, destabilizing Syria, and too many international wars to mention). Therefore, Kishida “mocks the souls of Hiroshima’s dead.”

Kishida – and nationalists within the Japan Foreign Ministry who are anti-Russia – seek the opportunity to weaken the Russian Federation while hiding behind America’s nuclear and military umbrella. Hence, issues concerning Xinjiang (China) – and Ukraine (Russian Federation) – are utilized to further the anti-China and anti-Russia cause in Japan under the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Kishida’s two most popular achievements – with high approval ratings – entail the convenient foreign scapegoat. This concerns banning foreign nationals, once more, from entering the country late last year based on the “foreign Covid-19 scare.” Following on from the only other popular theme internally (a worrying nationalist sign) is endless rhetoric against the Russian Federation concerning the crisis in Ukraine.

In the prefecture of Hiroshima, NHK reports on the outcome of Kishida’s speech. NHK reports, “The prime minister said Russia’s aggression against Ukraine has threatened international order and peace…Kishida (also) said the international community is facing challenges concerning the ocean.”

The second part was aimed at China – while negating America that ignores the international community when it wishes. America can utilize the entire world concerning its military bases in countless nations – including Japan and South Korea. Therefore, nations that seek a multipolar world feel threatened by America’s backyard being Poland to Japan concerning the Russian Federation – and countless nations when aimed at China and Iran. India should also fear because when this nation becomes an economic rival of America – then expect America to play the religious card.

Kishida – blessed with a mild internal media where critical thinking is thrown out of the window – is trying to hoodwink people, aka the style of America. Hence, no questions were raised why Japan asked Turkey to condemn the Russian Federation. After all, Turkey currently occupies North Cyprus, North Syria, assists Azerbaijan with killing Armenian Christians in Nagorno-Karabakh, persecutes Kurds internally, and vast numbers of political prisoners from Kurds to socialists.

Similarly, Kishida espoused the anti-Russian Federation rhetoric to the leader of Indonesia. Japan, of course, never put sanctions on Indonesia (Japan utilizes the natural resources of Indonesia) from the 1960s and continues today. In this period, approximately two million people were killed in Indonesia. This concerns the killing of communists in the 1960s, East Timor, and the ongoing crisis in West Papua. Therefore, it is fine for other nations to invade from North Cyprus to West Papua, providing you are in the American camp of international persecution.

The Guardian reports, “Indonesia has controlled West Papua since invading in 1963 and formalizing its annexation through the controversial, UN approved, ‘Act of Free Choice’. Security forces are accused of severe human rights violations during the occupation with an estimated 500,000 Papuans killed.”

UN news reports, “Between April and November 2021, we have received allegations indicating several instances of extrajudicial killings, including of young children, enforced disappearance, torture and inhuman treatment and the forced displacement of at least 5,000 indigenous Papuans by security forces.”

Related to a statement by the West Papua Council of Churches (WPCC), Free West Papua says, “The council points out that expansion of military and police bases in West Papua is ‘camouflage to hide the occupation of the Land of Papua for the benefit of exploiting natural resources’. In the central highlands, the focal point of Indonesia’s military operations, the enormous Wabu Block gold deposits were discovered recently, sparking a rush to exploit the natural resources against the wishes of Indigenous Papuans.”

However, since Kishida – similar to the Meiji Period (1868-1912) – is only concerned about anti-China and anti-Russia – he forgives the endless wars of America similar to past Japanese leaders (Japan didn’t put economic sanctions on America for Agent Orange on Vietnam or recent wars in Iraq and Libya). Thus despite the execution of 81 people in Saudi Arabia in one day – while also knowing that the Saudi-led alliance is bombing Yemen (millions of people face food insecurity) – the Kishida administration asked Saudi Arabia to help in the coalition against the Russian Federation.

Voice of America reports, “Elder, who has just returned from a mission to Yemen, said children are exposed to many dangers. He said four out of every five children, or more than 11 million children, need humanitarian assistance. He said 400,000 children suffer from severe acute malnutrition and millions more lack clean drinking water. He said more than two million children are out of school.”

In 2019, Modern Tokyo Times said, “Since the conflict broke out, then many rich pickings have been found by nations that are heavily involved in supplying military arms. Indeed, for the UK, roughly £4 billion of military sales have been sold to Saudi Arabia. Hence, the proxy war between Iran and the Sunni Muslim alliance backed by Saudi Arabia in Yemen is a boon time for Western military sales. Of course, this boon time is based on untold suffering and the collapse of the already weak infrastructure. Therefore, children are dying from cholera, malnutrition, lack of medicine, and other terrible factors outside of being killed by military weapons.”

The BBC reported this week, “The Saudi-led coalition has carried out thousands of air strikes, killing tens of thousands of people, according to the UN. These include “double tap” attacks, in which the first strike hits a group of rebels and the second one hits the people who go to their rescue.”

Kishida can’t claim to care about human rights and civilians in Xinjiang and Ukraine – while ignoring the past evil deeds of America and the ongoing suffering from West Papua to Yemen that entails military sales by America, France, and the United Kingdom – and the occupation of North Cyprus and North Syria by Turkey.

Kishida is cynically using events in Xinjiang and Ukraine to further the nationalist mood that is increasing within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. Also, it helps to defend why Japan keeps on increasing its military expenditure year after year. Therefore, Japan is utilizing the anti-Russian Federation stance of NATO powers to crush this nation economically concerning sanctions (nearly all nations in Africa, Asia, and South America are opposed to sanctions on the Russian Federation) – while NATO powers send military arms to kill Russians in Ukraine.

The same trick of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in Japan is being used against China related to Xinjiang, Hong Kong, and Tibet. However, just like Japan hides behind the nuclear umbrella of America, the same nation is hiding behind the G-7 and NATO powers when sprouting anti-China and anti-Russia rhetoric.

Unbelievably – and without an ounce of shame – Kishida did this even when visiting the prefecture of Hiroshima.

