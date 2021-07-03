Mudslides hit Shizuoka after torrential rain hits Chiba, Kanagawa, and Shizuoka

Kanako Mita and Noriko Watanabe

Modern Tokyo Times

The prefectures of Chiba, Kanagawa, and Shizuoka have been hit by torrential rain. Hence, evacuation orders have been implemented in parts of these prefectures.

Atami City, in Shizuoka, was hit by horrendous mudslides. Thus many houses were swept away and untold structural damages. Therefore, huge concern applies to approximately 20 people who remain missing.

The Daily Mainichi reports, “The Shizuoka prefectural government called for help from the Self-Defense Forces in dealing with the disaster, which occurred at about 10:30 a.m. in Atami, home to hot spa resorts.”

Torrential rain hit many areas along the Pacific coast hour after hour. Similarly, in Kanagawa, places like Hakone have witnessed enormous amounts of rain. Indeed, the rainfall in Hakone already exceeds the average monthly figure.

Authorities in areas hit hard in Chiba, Kanagawa, and Shizuoka have issued landslide warnings. The fear is that many remote areas have been damaged. Therefore, all appropriate services are involved in recovery missions and search and rescue where needed.

The Japan Meteorological Agency is notifying people to remain observant concerning swollen rivers, mudslides, structural damage to bridges and housing, and the possibility of flooding.

https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/20210703/p2g/00m/0na/035000c

PLEASE SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES by DONATING

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

https://www.pinterest.co.uk/moderntokyotimes/ Modern Tokyo Times is now on PINTEREST

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes/ Facebook