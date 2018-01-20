Myanmar asks Bangladesh to extradite 1,300 suspected ARSA Islamist terrorists: Evil tripartite

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The government of Myanmar is alarmed by the prospect of Islamist terrorists belonging to ARSA (Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army) reforming in border areas with Bangladesh. Hence, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Myanmar delivered a list of approximately 1,300 suspected Islamist terrorists to the appropriate channels in Bangladesh.

Indeed, if Bangladesh reneges on sending the approximately 1,300 suspected Islamist terrorists to Myanmar, then it is abundantly clear that terrorists are being protected based on intrigues against this nation. After all, Bengali Muslims have altered the dynamics of Assam (India), Chittagong Hill Tracts (Bangladesh), and Rakhine (Myanmar) based on complicit channels emanating in the corridors of power in Bangladesh over many decades.

In other words, various non-Muslim ethnic and religious groups in Assam, the Chittagong Hill Tracts, and Rakhine are facing a brutal tripartite that threatens to engulf indigenous Buddhists, Christians, Hindus, and Traditional Belief groups. This brutal tripartite applies to the endless land grab by Bengali Muslims, a Muslim demographic time bomb, and Islamization by stealth. Therefore, ARSA Islamist terrorism alongside the tripartite policy of overwhelming non-Muslims is in full flow and clearly, the elites in Bangladesh know full well what is happening.

Myanmar reminded Bangladesh of the 1980 Myanmar-Bangladesh Border Agreement, in relation to requesting for the suspected terrorists to be returned. Hence, the government of Myanmar wants ARSA Islamists to be held accountable to the legal system of this nation.

The government of Myanmar should also seek the crushing of Islamist preachers that are inciting hatred against Buddhists and other non-Muslims in border areas between both nations. Equally, Myanmar should request Bangladesh to prevent Islamist indoctrination along border areas and to stop Islamist charities from brainwashing individuals.

If Bangladesh reneges then no trust can exist for indigenous Buddhists and Tribal Groups in Rakhine who face the tripartite threat. After all, the 1,300 suspected Islamist terrorists belonging to ARSA are seeking more members to spread death and destruction to the non-Muslim indigenous groups of Rakhine. Therefore, Islamist terrorists and preachers inciting hatred must be weaned out of border areas between Bangladesh and Myanmar. If not, then more Islamist terrorist activity will ensue in Rakhine along with the Bengali Muslim goal of the evil tripartite reality that faces the non-Muslims of Rakhine.

