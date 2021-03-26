Myanmar crisis continues unabated: 270 deaths since the military crackdown

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Since the military coup in Myanmar against State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, the daily deaths of protesters and bystanders by the state apparatus have become the norm. Thus, the death toll since the coup took place is now 270 people.

Enormous internal pressure is being put on Aung San Suu Kyi and other politicians of the National League for Democracy (NLD) by the military. Yet, with non-existent compromises being made, it seems that more deaths will occur. Similarly, the economy will become more fragile and deteriorate.

Indeed, given the ethnic and religious angle of various internal conflicts – including ethnic Bengali Muslims belonging to ARSA in Rakhine who seek a state-within-a-state – then the fear is that the ongoing vacuum will lead to further bloodshed. Hence, increasing tensions since the military coup in Kachin (Kachin Independence Army), the northern Shan State, and other parts of Myanmar.

In another article, Modern Tokyo Times said, “…with each passing day, the state apparatus in the hands of the military coup leadership is more oppressive. Similarly, despite increasing deaths, the protesters and opposition forces in Myanmar are unrelenting in their desire to overturn the coup. Therefore, Myanmar is reaching a very dangerous situation that is spiraling out of control.”

The Irrawaddy yesterday reported, “Security forces intensified their brutal crackdowns on anti-regime protests held at several cities including Taunggyi, Khin-U, Mohnyin, Khin-U, Pyay, and Hpa-an.”

Sadly, for the people of Myanmar, the regional international angle is focused on internal geopolitical issues – and seems lackluster to any serious degree. Hence, the nations of China, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, and others, are not putting joint pressure on the military coup leaders to seek a compromise with the NLD and all important parties.

Thus a spiral of death and the further deterioration of the economy looks set to continue.

PLEASE DONATE TO HELP MODERN TOKYO TIMES

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes