Myanmar is deemed guilty for protecting various ethnic and religious groups in Rakhine

Noriko Watanabe and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Internationally, you have ongoing bloodshed and persecution in Afghanistan, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Iraq, Mexico (narcotics), Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria, Yemen, and in other parts of the world. However, in Myanmar, a nation blighted by several internal regional conflicts, the usual events of last year in Rakhine are endlessly rehashed by the mass media, Islamic nations, the United Nations, and international humanitarian organizations. Hence, despite ongoing bloodshed in countless nations and in different parts of Myanmar, the news is still focused on events that happened roughly ten months ago.

Yet, what is the crime committed by the armed forces of Myanmar? Equally, why is it that different ethnic and religious groups have been targeted by Bengali Muslims? Indeed, since Bengali Muslims even killed Bengali Hindus in Rakhine, then the ethnic angle is negated for Islamization. In other words, it is ironic that the armed forces of Myanmar are protecting various ethnic and religious groups in Rakhine against one entity – Bengali Muslims. Therefore, it is clear that various ethnic and religious groups fear the Bengali Muslim demographic time-bomb and Islamization by stealth – just like what is happening in the Chittagong Hill Tracts in Bangladesh.

Ironically, the same Amnesty International that is lambasting Myanmar is also the same organization that begrudgingly admitted that Islamists butchered various ethnic and religious groups in Rakhine. Hence, if the armed forces of Myanmar didn’t intervene then countless massacres would have occurred against various indigenous ethnic and religious groups. These massacres by the Islamist terrorist organization called the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) were done in the name of Islamic jihad and based on the takeover of Rakhine by Bengali Muslims who are non-indigenous.

Amnesty International uttered, “A Rohingya armed group brandishing guns and swords is responsible for at least one, and potentially a second, massacre of up to 99 Hindu women, men, and children as well as additional unlawful killings and abductions of Hindu villagers in August 2017, Amnesty International revealed today after carrying out a detailed investigation inside Myanmar’s Rakhine State.”

The same organization continued, “Based on dozens of interviews conducted there and across the border in Bangladesh, as well as photographic evidence analyzed by forensic pathologists, the organization revealed how Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) fighters sowed fear among Hindus and other ethnic communities with these brutal attacks.”

In a past article by Modern Tokyo Times, it was stated, “The international media is negating the serious issue of Bengali Muslims overwhelming the indigenous in Assam (India), the Chittagong Hill Tracts (Bangladesh), Rakhine (Myanmar), and other areas. Indeed, it appears that Buddhists, Christians, Hindus, and Tribal groups don’t even enter the equation. Similarly, the Pope and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) are blinded by their own respective agendas. Hence, the indigenous remain voiceless and at the mercy of endless Bengali Muslim migration, a land grab, and Islamization by stealth.”

In relation to the Muslim card, Modern Tokyo Times, stipulated, “The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is seeking to cover-up countless mass hypocrisies by seeking to spread propaganda against Myanmar in order to cover-up the reality of Libya, Syria, Yemen, the treatment of religious minorities, and the endless persecution of the Kurds. Hence, while the Saudi Arabia-led coalition is responsible for 1 million people in Yemen being blighted by cholera and over 1.8 million children suffering from malnutrition, the same nations and allies within the OIC keep on pointing the finger at Myanmar. In other words, the OIC is shamelessly glossing over Yemen and countless other realities – and then the hypocrites ply the Muslim card.”

Aung San Suu Kyi pointedly said, “Those who have had to flee their homes are many. Not just Muslims and [Buddhist] Rakhines but also small minority groups such as Daing-net, Mro, Thet, Mramagyi and Hindus, of whose presence most of the world is totally unaware.”

Equally important, it should be noted that Buddhists, Daing-net, Hindus, Mramagyi, Mro, Thet, and others, all fled from Bengali Muslims and the Islamist terrorist group called ARSA in 2017. In other words, why do all these groups only fear Bengali Muslims and ARSA in Rakhine?

Hence, the armed forces of Myanmar intervened last year in order to protect various ethnic and religious groups against one single ethnic group after Islamists launched attacks in Rakhine. This single ethnic group seeks two things – one is Islamization and the other is the dominance of Rakhine by the non-indigenous Bengali Muslims. Therefore, just like what is happening in the Chittagong Hill Tracts the indigenous Buddhists and various tribal groups have much to fear. Also, just like in Bangladesh, ethnicity isn’t the sole issue because Islamization is equally important hence the targeting of Hindus by ARSA in Rakhine.

https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2018/05/myanmar-new-evidence-reveals-rohingya-armed-group-massacred-scores-in-rakhine-state/

