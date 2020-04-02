Over 10,000 dead in Spain and six days running with over 800 deaths

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The nation of Spain is second in terms of deaths behind Italy with combined numbers reaching over 24,000. Spain today witnessed two alarming milestones in relation to the brutal coronavirus (Covid-19). This applies to over 10,000 deaths and reaching more than 800 deaths a day for six days on the bounce.

Infections now number more than 110,000 and this sums up the major coronavirus disaster that besets Spain. Following on from this is a health care system under enormous strain and growing fear in the worse hit areas. Equally important, is the economic angle and growing unemployment.

Salvador Illa, the Health Minister of Spain, expressed why Spain introduced more stringent measures. He uttered, “To avoid the [health] system losing the capability of absorbing new cases, we needed to reduce hospital admissions.”

He continued, “The most effective way was to limit all movement, apart from essential activities. Three days have passed since the measure went into force and the data is telling us that mobility is falling.”

In relation to unemployment, the BBC reports, “The data shows 898,822 people have lost their jobs since the start of the lockdown, including about 550,000 temporary workers. Spain’s official unemployment figure rose to 3.5 million, the highest level since April 2017.”

It is known that over 6,000 people are currently receiving intensive care treatment. Thus, with infection numbers still increasing – even if signs of stabilizing – then the death toll will continue to increase.

The Independent reports, “The Spanish government had come under fire for being slow to react, allowing political rallies, football games and concerts even as neighboring France banned large public gatherings.

EL PAIS uttered grimly, “Many seniors have fallen ill in care homes without ambulances taking them to hospitals. Some family members have said that their parents or grandparents are being left to die because they are considered lost causes, as they have prior medical conditions or are of an advanced age.”

Spain, just like Italy, is witnessing the limitation of the European Union (EU) in terms of medical equipment and support.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-52131756

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/mar/29/coronavirus-madrid-doctor-hospital-desperate-supplies

https://english.elpais.com/society/2020-03-20/coronavirus-crisis-in-madrids-senior-homes-if-he-gets-infected-no-one-will-do-anything-to-help-him.html

