Philippines storm Megi and the high death toll

Kanako Mita and Hiroshi Saito

Modern Tokyo Times

Storm Megi hadn’t been predicted to be life-threatening to any serious degree. Hence, local authorities in the Philippines are in shock concerning areas hit hard by constant flooding and landslides. Therefore, regional authorities and rescue workers are searching for survivors.

More bodies are being found in countless villages. Thus the current death toll is now 148. However, the fear is that this will continue to rise because of the utter devastation created by landslides and flooding.

Voice of America reports, “In the central province of Leyte — the worst affected by Megi — devastating landslides smashed farming and fishing communities, wiping out houses and transforming the landscape.”

The worst-hit areas of Bunga, Kantagnos, Pilar and the surrounding areas hit by landslides and flooding are now blighted by unstable ground conditions. This is hindering rescue workers who are fighting against the clock.

The BBC reports, Storm Megi “…comes about four months after Super Typhoon Rai devastated many of the nation’s south-east islands in December – killing at least 375 people and affecting about 500,000 people.”

Sadly, it appears that the death toll will increase.

PLEASE SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES by DONATING

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes/ Facebook