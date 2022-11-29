PM Sunak to work with three non-Asian nations and Japan against China

The second unelected leader of the United Kingdom on the bounce – backed by an unelected second chamber in the House of Lords – is uttering “robust pragmatism” against China. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, selected by a few hundred Conservative MPs (even fewer people than those who elected the former leader Liz Truss), is now deeming China an adversary.

Sunak mentioned the “golden era” that was a figment of his imagination. After all, the British Empire even went to war to force opium on the people of China via the Opium Wars. Hence, the rise of Communist parties in China, North Korea, and Vietnam is because of the brutal collective colonial policies of the British, French, and Japanese not so long ago.

Sunak implies that the United Kingdom will work with America, Australia, Canada, and Japan against China. Hence, nations outside Asia will work with only one Asian country to contain China. Australia is linked to the Asia Pacific. However, European settlers took the land after committing brutal acts against the indigenous. Therefore, it entails that the arrogant United Kingdom will seek to police Asia with only one Asian country (Japan) – which happens to be full of American military bases.

Japan should equally be ashamed to tolerate non-Asian nations policing the Asia Pacific. Of course, America, Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom fully understand the historical legacy of Japan in China. However, the land that went to war via the Opium Wars against China: isn’t known for caring about its indigenous working-class population that remains marginalized at the bottom of the ladder.

The BBC reports, Sunak said the United Kingdom would work with close allies (America, Australia, Canada, and Japan) to “manage this sharpening competition, including with diplomacy and engagement… It means standing up to our competitors, not with grand rhetoric but with robust pragmatism.”

Sunak declared China with being a “systemic challenge.” He said this despite knowing that China is slightly over 7,700 km away.

Sunak said, “We recognize China poses a systemic challenge to our values and interests, a challenge that grows more acute as it moves towards even greater authoritarianism.”

The United Kingdom, similar to America, faces endless mass immigration. Thus the indigenous in many major cities in the United Kingdom are decreasing dramatically in percentage terms. In recent times, the main threat from terrorism and organizations that seek to change the British way of life stems from Sunni Islamism (the majority of Sunni Muslims are opposed to Islamists) – and internal liberal progressives that seek to dismantle traditional British institutions. Therefore, to declare China a “threat” to the United Kingdom is ridiculous.

Iain Duncan Smith, a past leader of the Conservatives (2001-2003), said, “It is time we stopped messing around and recognized that China poses a threat to the way we live our lives, and it is time now to treat them in the same way we treat Russia.”

He recently said China is a “clear and present threat to us and our allies.”

Hence, concerning Duncan Smith and other hardline Conservative Party members who are anti-China, he wanted Sunak to go even further.

Duncan Smith – a hardliner – uttered, “I wonder if robust pragmatism now sounds more and more like appeasement.”

Sunak and other mega-rich elites within the Conservative Party are not only content with pulling out of the European Union that led to Brexit – they now seek to antagonize China.

Ironically, the United Kingdom faces internal survival concerning a possible future referendum on the independence of Scotland and the Irish Question (related to Northern Ireland). If either convulsion happens, this might trigger Wales to focus on the European Union – similar to Scotland.

It makes you wonder if Duncan Smith, Sunak, and other Conservative Party elites, walk around major cities in the United Kingdom with their eyes closed.

The Conservative Party in the United Kingdom should focus on strengthening trade and not grand Democratic Party designs in America aimed at China and the Russian Federation.

Japan sadly is following America like a pet poodle under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

