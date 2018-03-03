President of Burkina Faso calls for greater collaboration to root out terrorists: GSIM terrorism

Boutros Hussein, Noriko Watanabe, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

President Roch Kabore is calling for greater collaboration between the general public and the armed forces, in order to protect the nation-state from Islamist terrorists. This comes after attacks against army headquarters and the Embassy of France by the Sunni Islamist terrorist group called the Group to Support Islam and Muslims (GSIM – or Jama’a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin’ (JNIM).”

In recent times, other Sunni Islamist terrorist attacks have blighted Burkina Faso. Hence, it is clear that security measures need to be improved and this includes data, intelligence, surveillance, and other important areas.

Associated Press (Washington Times link) reports, “Islamic extremists opened fire on the French Embassy and army headquarters in Burkina Faso’s capital Friday, killing at least seven soldiers, while eight of the militants were slain, a government official said.”

France, with strong ties to the region, is a central component in tackling the terrorist threat. Hence, the 5,000 multinational force represents Burkina Faso, Chad, France, Mali, Mauritania, and Niger. Therefore, Sunni Islamists targeted the Embassy of France and the armed forces of Burkina Faso.

Kabore said, “In these difficult moments, I would like to reaffirm to Africa and the entire world my unshakeable faith in the capacity of the Burkinabe people to preserve their dignity and ferociously oppose their enemies.”

The BBC reports, “Since Emmanuel Macron came to power, France has been trying to mobilise its former colonies in West Africa, and the United Nations, to tackle the Islamist militant groups which operate in the Sahel region south of the Sahara. But, so far, progress has been slow.”

Sadly, with over 80 people being injured in the latest terrorist attacks against Burkina Faso, then it appears likely that the death toll will increase.

http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-africa-43257453

