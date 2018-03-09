President Trump of America is open to meeting the leader of North Korea

Kanako Itamae and Sawako Uchida

Modern Tokyo Times

Recent hostility on the Korean Peninsula based on a war of words, missile testing by North Korea, continuing militarization of South Korea and North Korea, and other negatives, may be witnessing a major U-turn. This comes on the news that Kim Jong-un, the leader of North Korea, is hoping to meet President Trump of America based on a summit between both nations. On hearing this, it appears that Trump will reciprocate and meet Kim by May.

Of course, it is too early to say that this U-turn is genuine because a major setback could arise given the nature of North Korea. However, it is hoped that America and North Korea will reduce negative rhetoric towards each other. At the same time, it is hoped that other regional powers will encourage each side respectively.

Trump said on social media, “Kim Jong-un talked about denuclearization with the South Korean Representatives, not just a freeze.”

The leader of America continued, “Also, no missile testing by North Korea during this period of time. Great progress being made but sanctions will remain until an agreement is reached. Meeting being planned!”

Lee Jay Walker says, “It isn’t known if China and the Russian Federation worked behind the scenes, in relation to existing channels with North Korea. Hence, the rapprochement with South Korea will garner the reasons behind the breakthrough after important Olympic diplomacy between both North Korea and South Korea.”

Reuters reports, “A meeting between Kim and Trump, who have exchanged bellicose insults in the past year that have raised fear of war, would be a major turnaround after a year in which North Korea has carried out a battery of tests aimed at developing a nuclear-tipped missile capable of hitting the U.S. mainland.”

Chung Eui-yong, head of South Korea’s National Security Office, informed reporters about the meeting that had taken place between both Korea’s. Chung said, “I told him (Trump) that in our meeting that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said that he’s committed to denuclearization.”

Chung further reported, “Kim pledged that North Korea will refrain from any further nuclear or missile tests.”

It is hoped that no stumbling blocks will be put in the way of the proposed meeting between Trump and Kim. After all, the specter of war serves no nation. Therefore, one can only hope that all regional nations involved will continue to focus on a peaceful resolution based on sound advice.

https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-northkorea-missiles-southkorea-usa/trump-ready-to-meet-north-korean-leader-kim-by-may-south-korean-official-idUKKCN1GJ3A1

