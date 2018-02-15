President Zuma steps down to immediate effect in South Africa: Will ANC corruption end?

Chika Mori and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

After relentless pressure, the embattled leader of South Africa finally steps down to immediate effect. Hence, President Jacob Zuma of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) is finally acknowledging the crisis inside the ANC. This is based on corruption, cronyism, and mismanagement of the economy despite Zuma’s endless denials of any wrongdoing.

Sadly, for South Africa, this nation went from the power concentration of white rule under apartheid to endless power concentration under the ANC. Not surprisingly, this political dominance led to corruption, cronyism, and stagnation in many important areas of society. Therefore, it is hoped that a multi-party democracy in South Africa will finally escape the clutches of ANC rule.

Reuters reports, “Jacob Zuma resigned as President of South Africa on Wednesday, heeding orders by the ruling African National Congress (ANC) to bring an end to his nine scandal-plagued years in power.”

It isn’t known yet if Zuma did a deal, just like the despotic Robert Mugabe did in Zimbabwe. Irrespective if Zuma did a deal, the only important thing for South Africa is that this nation doesn’t end up with the same one-party dominating the strings of government. After all, Mugabe is gone but the same political elites are still ruling Zimbabwe under the same political party.

Since Zuma took office in 2009, many allegations of cronyism and corruption emerged. Despite this, and in the knowledge that many in the ANC had turned against him, he still believes stoutly that the ruling party is wrong. Hence, it appears that a deal was likely done between Zuma and the ANC – just like Mugabe in Zimbabwe even if the factors are different and the degree of culpability.

Zuma sensing upheaval inside the ANC and possible bloodshed, said, “No life should be lost in my name and also the ANC should never be divided in my name. I have therefore come to the decision to resign as president of the republic with immediate effect”

It remains to be seen if the ANC can alter the downward spiral of South Africa despite the final demise of a corrupt leader. After all, the vestige of power remains firmly within the same political party that seems aloof about how to regenerate the economy. Therefore, for the millions of people who reside in poverty and who feel alienated, it remains to be seen if the demise of Zuma will make any real effect based on endless power concentration under the ANC.

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-safrica-politics/zuma-quits-as-president-of-south-africa-idUSKCN1FY0HM

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

http://global-security-news.com Global Security News – Geopolitics and Terrorism

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes