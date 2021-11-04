Quad for Sudan to support stability: Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK, and the US

Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The nations of America, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the United Kingdom (UK) have all announced collectively that they will support Sudan in its democratic transition. Thus, they are calling on General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan to restore the civilian-led transitional government.

General Burhan understands that Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok – former senior United Nations (UN) official – holds considerable UN clout. Hence, Hamdok was allowed to return to his home after initially being held against his will. However, with protests continuing – and economic assistance needed – then General Burhan must take notice of the international community.

The four nations issued a statement under the “QUAD for Sudan.”

On the United Kingdom government website, it says, “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, the United States of America, and the United Kingdom affirm their countries’ stance with the people of Sudan and emphasize the importance of supporting their aspirations for a democratic and peaceful nation. The protests of October 30 demonstrated the depth of the Sudanese people’s commitment to advancing their country’s transition, and we remain committed to helping them achieve these aspirations.”

The statement continues, “We endorse the international community’s serious concern with the situation in Sudan. We call for the full and immediate restoration of its civilian-led transitional government and institutions. We call upon all parties to strive for cooperation and unity in reaching this critical objective. In that vein, we encourage the release of all those detained in connection with recent events and the lifting of the state of emergency. Violence has no place in the new Sudan, on this point we encourage an effective dialogue between all parties, and we urge all to ensure that the peace and security for the people of Sudan is a top priority.”

The final part of the statement says, “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, United States of America, and the United Kingdom also stress the importance of the commitment to the Constitutional Document and the Juba Peace Agreement as the foundation for further dialogue about how to restore and uphold a genuine civil-military partnership for the remainder of the transitional period, pending elections. This will help ensure Sudan reaches political stability and economic recovery so that it is able to continue the transitional period with the support of Sudan’s friends and international partners.”

Voice of America reports, “Anti-military demonstrations have been held since the coup. During protests Saturday, the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said security forces fatally shot three protesters in the city of Omdurman and that 38 people were injured, some by gunfire.”

It is hoped that General Burhan, Hamdok, and important civilian and military personnel will iron out their differences. Equally, the voices of ordinary people need to be taken into account on both sides of the fence. Therefore, with the Quad for Sudan issuing an important collective statement, it is incumbent on all sides to maintain the democratic path of Sudan.

https://www.gov.uk/government/news/sudan-quad-statement-november-2021

https://www.voanews.com/a/quad-for-sudan-calls-for-peace-democracy-after-coup-protests/6298696.html

