Russians allegedly hack United States agencies: FBI and SVR

Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The United States government confirmed that major institutions have been hacked by highly efficient hackers. It is believed that a state entity is behind the latest cybersecurity threat. Hence, like the recent hacking of FireEye, suspicions are being pointed at the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) of the Russian Federation.

It could be Cozy Bear (APT29) or another hacking unit related to a different agency inside the Russian Federation. However, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is hinting strongly at the involvement of the Russian Federation.

The FBI and the cybersecurity unit inside America’s Homeland Security are investigating the extent of the cybersecurity breach – and hackers involved in the latest setback. It is believed that the Commerce and Treasury departments were targeted and other players that are linked in the chain.

The Commerce Department uttered, “We have asked the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the FBI to investigate, and we cannot comment further at this time.”

Associated Press reports, “Hackers broke into the networks of the Treasury and Commerce departments as part of a monthslong global cyber espionage campaign revealed Sunday, just days after the prominent cybersecurity firm FireEye said it had been breached in an attack that industry experts said bore the hallmarks of Russian tradecraft.”

SolarWinds and FireEye have announced breaches during a similar timeframe. Hence, it highlights the vulnerability of major cybersecurity players to foreign intrigues and the vulnerabilities that persist.

Voice of America reports, “SolarWinds says its customers include hundreds of major U.S. corporations, including the top telecommunications and accounting firms, as well as a number of government agencies such as the Defense Department, State Department, National Security Agency and the Justice Department.”

Intrigues obviously work in all directions. Hence, given the political transitional period in America, the timing may be designed internally – or externally – or released by FireEye and SolarWinds because of the current situation. However, irrespective of the timing, it is abundantly clear that a major foreign entity is behind this cybersecurity threat.

Overall, all fingers ate being pointed at the SVR – or another entity within the Russian Federation.

https://www.voanews.com/usa/us-national-security-officials-investigating-hacker-intrusions

https://apnews.com/article/technology-politics-national-security-hacking-e8a2e819f7cc6982f6a72f8c85209b72

PLEASE DONATE TO HELP MODERN TOKYO TIMES

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes