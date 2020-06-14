South Africa and woman found hanging from a tree and other murders

Several highlighted brutal murders of women in South Africa are garnering public opinion about this horrendous reality. Of course, all nations have issues with rape and sexual abuse irrespective of the continent. Equally, the courts are failing women when it comes to convicting rapists internationally.

Crimes of rape and gender-based murders are high in South Africa. Sadly, this issue is nothing new. Yet in recent decades it seems that several ANC (African National Congress) governments have done little to stem the tide. This relates to the rights of women in society.

Three recent cases have hit social media. This applies to Sanele Mfaba, Naledi Phangindawo, and Tshegofatso Pule. The last-named lady was pregnant and found hanging in Johannesburg from a tree. Hence, one can only imagine the fear, pain, and suffering of these ladies during their last moments on this earth.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, another extremely wealthy leader of the ANC, expressed his anger. He said, “The manner in which these defenseless women were killed points to an unconscionable level of barbarism and lack of humanity.”

He continued, “We note with disgust that at a time when the country is facing the gravest of threats from the [coronavirus] pandemic, violent men are taking advantage of the eased restrictions on movement to attack women and children.”

The crisis of domestic violence, sexual abuse, rapes, and murders of women are all ongoing problems that blight South Africa. Also, under ANC rule, what have successive governments done to challenge this?

According to international statistics of rape South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, and Swaziland are the top four countries in the world. However, in some nations rape isn’t recorded to any extent and gender-based deaths are equally hard to know.

For example, honor killings happen in nations including Iran, Pakistan, and Turkey. Meanwhile, in some societies, raped women face being accused of breaking religious laws. Also, many women fear being shunned by family members and society. Similarly, the convictions of men who have raped women are very low all over the world.

Overall, it is hoped that the recent brutal spate of murders will shake up the political elites to tackle this serious issue. If not, then expect more high numbers of brutal rapes and murders of women to continue in South Africa.

