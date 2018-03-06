The election in Italy witnesses a North-South split and boost for anti-establishment parties

Chika Mori and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The election result in Italy equates to a complex picture based on an important North-South split, and no clear mandate for any single political party. Hence, two political parties representing the anti-establishment bloc are vying for power. Therefore, with mass immigration altering the landscape rapidly in parts of Italy, it is abundantly clear that the status quo is far from the minds of many individuals because they are disillusioned with the political elites.

One mercy for many Italians is that Matteo Renzi, the former Prime Minister of Italy, has resigned from leading the Democratic Party. After all, Renzi seems aloof about bread and butter politics. Indeed, with action needed to quell mass immigration and to tackle serious issues like unemployment, then Renzi appeared like an elitist who is out of touch with ordinary Italians.

It remains to be seen who will lead Italy because no single political party – or political bloc – was fully endorsed. The end result being the Five Star Movement and the anti-immigrant League believing that they have the right to govern. In terms of obtaining the most votes then the Five Star Movement lays claim. Yet, the League is part of the largest political coalition that represents the right-wing.

The BBC reports, “An alliance between the far-right League and ex-Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia party is set to win the most seats in the lower house of parliament, but the League has emerged as the senior partner. It won 17.4% of the vote compared with Forza Italia’s 14%.”

Another important aspect of the election, even if not surprising, is the North-South political split in Italy, with central regions being equally divided along regional linkages. In other words, the League remains potent in its heartland in the North, compared with the Five Star Movement that swept the South.

Reuters reports, “The European Union has insisted that Italy take charge of the newcomers, letting hardly any of them move to other EU states. This stance has helped erode Italian faith in Europe and French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday the election result was a reminder of problems caused by migration.”

Macron pointedly said, “Italy has, it’s undeniable, suffered for months and months under the pressure of migration.”

Matteo Salvini, the leader of the League, and Luigi Di Maio of the Five Star Movement are obvious favorites to who will be leading Italy in the near future. Yet, just like the election highlights the divisive reality of Italy, then the same can be said about which bloc would hold the vestiges of power. Either way, the European Union and the political leaders of France and Germany are taking note of the issue surrounding immigration.

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-italy-election/italys-league-5-star-vie-for-power-after-inconclusive-vote-idUSKBN1GH0GI

http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-43272700

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

http://global-security-news.com Global Security News – Geopolitics and Terrorism

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes