The Japan government to shoulder all Covid-19 vaccination costs

Kanako Mita and Chika Mori

Modern Tokyo Times

The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare in Japan had its proposal by the Health Sciences Council approved. This relates to providing free coronavirus vaccinations (Covid-19) to all people who reside in Japan. Therefore, Japanese and foreign residents will be covered by the approved proposal.

The ministry will urge all residents to get a vaccination once one becomes available. Hence, the urging relates to protecting society, easing anxiety, and helping the economy to recover.

After initial concerns about the AstraZeneca PLC clinical vaccine trial (AZD1222), it is now known that Japan will continue. The countries of Brazil, India, South Africa, and the United Kingdom have already restarted.

The other two international companies are both American. This applies to Moderna Inc. and Pfizer Inc.

It is known that once a vaccine is found that certain individuals will be prioritized. Hence, front-line workers in the medical sector are a priority.

Similarly, in the general population, the elderly, people with low immune systems, and people in the high-risk bracket will receive the vaccination first.

Local governments throughout the country will be responsible for the inoculations. While the central government is responsible for procuring vaccines.

