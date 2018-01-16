Three Demonstrators die in Evin Prison in Iran: The Islamic Republic and elitist oppression

Chika Mori and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Islamic Republic of Iran is using the state apparatus in order to crush countless demonstrations that took place last week. Hence, the judiciary made it known that “alleged rioters” faced the death penalty. Despite this, major European powers were extremely tepid to the response of state oppression. Therefore, apart from America and a few other nations condemning Iran, the political and religious elites feel emboldened to crush demonstrators by all means possible.

Sadly, it is known that three demonstrators have perished in Evin Prison at the hands of a tyrannical state that utilizes the Shia faith in order to rule by fear. However, Iran doesn’t worry about economic trade with anti-Shia Malaysia. Equally, recent overtures by Iran towards Turkey highlights that Syria is “a proxy war among trading partners.”

It remains to be known how the people arrested died in the notorious Evin Prison. Yet, obviously, torture and other means are the most likely causes – irrespective if the torture was physical, mental, or a mixture of both. Therefore, one can only imagine the final hours of Sina Ghanbari when this individual passed from this world based on the tyranny of the state apparatus of Iran.

Of course, the death toll may increase further because currently at least 1,000 individuals are being held in custody. Nasrin Sotoudeh, a human rights lawyer, is extremely worried that many individuals will face the wrath of the state apparatus in 2018.

This fear is based on events in 2009 when protestors in centers including Kahrizak faced torture and death. Indeed, sexual violence was also inflicted against demonstrators in Kahrizak. Therefore, another political and religious crackdown in 2018 in Iran seems to be following a similar pattern.

Modern Tokyo Times recently stated, “The clerical and political elites have decided to deploy the Revolutionary Guards in Iran, in order to crush growing dissent throughout the country. At the same time, the judiciary is threatening to execute people “deemed of rioting.” Therefore, the Islamic Republic of Iran is merely confirming its rule by fear – after all, how else can you justify the threat of execution for “alleged rioting?”

The state apparatus in Iran may crush the current demonstrations based on fear and the threat of death by the diktats of the judiciary – and by crushing individuals in prison. Yet, the reverberations of “People are begging, the supreme leader is acting like God!” will remain.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/jan/09/iran-protests-deaths-custody-human-rights

