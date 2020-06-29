Tokyo Covid-19 cases increase to 60 and once more 50 percent related to nightlife

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Tokyo witnessed its highest number of new coronavirus (Covid-19) infections on Sunday since early May. Thus with 50 percent linked to hosting bars and other areas of nightlife, then why is this area being allowed to threaten people month after month?

New coronavirus cases reached 60 on Sunday. Hence, just like the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike is distracted by her re-election. Therefore, Koike needs to be rebuked for her handling of the current crisis because it is self-inflicted.

The real sufferers are hard-working Tokyoites and people who reside in the surrounding prefectures of Chiba, Kanagawa, and Saitama. Likewise, for children to the elderly, the psychological angle is demoralizing.

However, for workers who have to commute, they shouldn’t have to face this trauma. After all, female hosting clubs for men and other angles of nightlife are a known source of new infections.

In a recent article by Modern Tokyo Times, it was stated, “The number of infections from coronavirus (Covid-19) is increasing in Tokyo. This comes after five weeks of extremely low reported cases. Thus, while the numbers aren’t dangerously high, it is still a concern. Equally important, the psychological angle is frightening for workers and others who have to travel by public transport.”

NHK reports, “Tokyo authorities also point out that about a half of the 60 people are workers or customers at bars and other nightlife venues.”

Soon the height of summer will come and heatstroke will become a major concern. Heatstroke is a natural killer in Japan during extreme periods of high temperature. Hence, with facemasks increasing the temperature and coronavirus infections rising, people will have little choice but to use facemasks.

Is it too much to ask for the sex entertainment and nightlife angles to be shut down until the coronavirus crisis is over? Yes, this isn’t the sole factor but it is a high percentage of the problem.

After all, why should the overwhelming majority of people suffer because of the failed policies of Koike and the selfishness of a small minority?

Something needs to change!

https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/20200628_19/

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ – Tokyo Metropolitan Government website for updates about the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo.

https://covid19japan.com/ – Japan regional coronavirus statistics

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics

