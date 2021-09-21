Tokyo Covid-19 infections drop: Three-day average is a pathetic 3,411 PCR tests

Sawako Utsumi and Sawako Uchida

Modern Tokyo Times

The coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis in Japan, in terms of the highest number of daily and monthly infections, spiraled during the Olympic period. Tokyo hit dramatic new coronavirus infection highs during the Olympic timescale. However, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) was in denial concerning Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Yuriko Koike the Governor of Tokyo (served in a ministerial capacity under the LDP), and LDP cabinet ministers.

Since the gradual ending of the Olympic timescale, the number of coronavirus infections also plummeted. Yet, the LDP and Koike appear to be manipulating the situation once more, prior to the internal election of the next leader of the LDP and the ending date of the hoped-for last state of emergency. This concerns the LDP saying that economic constraints will be lifted whatever the coronavirus situation because the overwhelming majority of people will be vaccinated by the end of October.

Henceforth, the ridiculously low number of PCR tests in Tokyo is certainly helping the daily infection rate to come down dramatically. In the last three days, the average number of tests in Tokyo is a ridiculous 3,411 PCR tests.

Thus despite having a population of approximately 14 million people in Tokyo, the recent average of PCR tests is shockingly low. Indeed, this isn’t the first time to witness the collapse of PCR tests in Tokyo that helps the situation appear to be almost normal. Therefore, each time this was followed by people feeling at ease, jam-packed trains each working day during the rush hour, shopping districts returning to normality, and so forth – with the result being a new upturn of coronavirus infections.

Unlike the past, the one silver lining is that the vaccination rate is now increasing with each new week. Hence, it is possible that serious coronavirus cases will drop and deaths will continue to be lower than in the first four to five months of 2021.

Despite this, the fear is that the suddenly reduced number of PCR tests will give a false sense of security. Equally, nothing is transparent at a national level or under Koike at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

Lee Jay Walker says, “Today, only 253 new infections were reported in Tokyo. However, when the daily average of the last three days is only 3,411 PCR tests out of a population of 14 million, it is easy to understand why people are cynical.”

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ – Tokyo Metropolitan Government website for updates about the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html – Japan and Tokyo Covid-19 news with more analysis

https://covid19japan.com/ – Japan regional coronavirus statistics

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics

