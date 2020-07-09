Tokyo Covid-19 infections reach a new high of 224: Yes, Yuriko Koike, the nightlife!

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The coronavirus (Covid-19) entered Japan in the middle of January. However, in Tokyo, the highest reported day for new infections is July 9. Once more, just like the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the parallel of increasing before something important and then reaching a new high is unfolding again.

This time it relates to the re-election of the Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike. Yet, just like prior to the postponement of the Olympics, cases both times began to increase followed by an eventual new high. Therefore, from very low numbers of new infections in most of May to 224 on July 9.

The age dynamic of new infections is changing because 75 percent belong to the age group of the 20s and 30s. Hence, as already known, the hosting and nightlife angle is endangering Tokyoites. Despite this, the same words keep on being stated by Koike based on remaining vigilant.

However, with Koike knowing the source of many new infections then why can’t she just close down the sex entertainment districts and nightlife areas until Covid-19 is contained? This especially relates to areas including Kabukicho (Shinjuku) and Ikebukuro,

High new infections are creating enormous psychological damage to many workers and the general public. Thus it is galling that the known source of many infections is endangering Tokyo and the surrounding prefectures of Chiba, Kanagawa, and Saitama. Therefore, the utter selfishness of a small minority – and the lack of control mechanisms by Koike – is astounding.

NHK reports, “Koike said that while the record-high 224 positive cases may have come in part as a result of increased PCR testing in Tokyo, the number underscores the need to step up monitoring and vigilance.”

Amazingly, despite the incompetence of Koike – the ruling party of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) didn’t run anyone against her in the recent election. In saying that, she comes from the ruling LDP.

Hence, the political merry-go-round is like the covid-19 merry-go-round in Tokyo. It is based on her distractions and tolerating the known source of many new infections month after month.

The death toll collectively remains relatively low in Japan. However, the psychological damage of coronavirus is enormous. After all, it is virtually six months now and the highest daily rate was recorded today.

https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/20200709_36/

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ – Tokyo Metropolitan Government website for updates about the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html – Japan and Tokyo Covid-19 news with more analysis

https://covid19japan.com/ – Japan regional coronavirus statistics

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics

