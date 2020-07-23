Tokyo in a new daily high of Covid-19: Allowed to fester in sex areas and now spread

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Once more many media outlets in Japan are over-stating falsehoods about the announcement of 366 new coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in Tokyo. For it isn’t a shock because the coronavirus was allowed to fester in sex entertainment districts and other areas of nightlife. Therefore, sooner or later it was bound to spread to the wider community.

It is a virus and known high infection rates in Kabukicho and Ikebukuro were bound to spread to the wider community. Hence, each day the coronavirus was allowed to fester in these districts meant a new potent outbreak would occur.

After all, people visiting these places or working in them use public transport, visit shops, meet friends, reside with family members, and eat at restaurants. Thus the Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike had time to close down this area of danger. Instead, the lifestyle and wellbeing of a minute minority came above the 99 plus percent who sought a return to normality.

Other areas were also responsible for spreading the coronavirus in the early period. This includes live house, tourism, and the workplace. Yet hostess bars and the nightlife angle were tolerated after the state of emergency despite the known high infection angle

Equally, both crisis moments of coronavirus in Tokyo have happened miraculously surrounding two defining moments for Koike. This applies to the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and her re-election. Therefore, both times cases began to increase and then reach new highs after these important events – while in between early May and the middle of June new infections were extremely low.

On June 15 the Modern Tokyo Times uttered, “However, what is galling is that the Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike is still enabling the sex entertainment angle to threaten wider society. Thus imagine if you are an individual or family that just lost your own company. Or you are on the margins and looking for temporary contracts to survive.”

The article continued, “Even more alarming, you have just lost someone who died from coronavirus. Then, once more, you read about endless new cases of coronavirus emanating from the sex entertainment district in Kabukicho.”

In another article (July 9) related to the neighboring prefectures of Chiba, Kanagawa, and Saitama, it was stated, “High new infections are creating enormous psychological damage to many workers and the general public. Thus it is galling that the known source of many infections is endangering Tokyo and the surrounding prefectures of Chiba, Kanagawa, and Saitama. Therefore, the utter selfishness of a small minority – and the lack of control mechanisms by Koike – is astounding.”

Therefore, it isn’t a shock that the coronavirus is spreading in Tokyo and the surrounding prefectures – and further afield. On the contrary, it was all too predictable but Koike – and others – were distracted by bigger concerns.

The virus is now spreading throughout the wider community. Thus, after more than six months of the coronavirus in Tokyo, more infections are happening now. Hence the state of emergency was squandered.

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ – Tokyo Metropolitan Government website for updates about the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html – Japan and Tokyo Covid-19 news with more analysis

https://covid19japan.com/ – Japan regional coronavirus statistics

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics

