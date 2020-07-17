Tokyo in fresh high of new Covid-19 cases: All too predictable under Yuriko Koike!

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The new high of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in Tokyo is all too predictable under the Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike. Hence, an increase prior to the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and the re-election of Koike followed by new highs both times. In between early May until the middle of June then low new infections. Either a miraculous coincidence of ebb and flow or focus was diverted both times?

Equally, the Modern Tokyo Times warned that by allowing the sex entertainment districts and nightlife of Kabukicho – and other places like Ikebukuro – to stay open then new infections would spread to the wider community. After all, these areas of high infections – in relation to overall numbers – were bound to create a chain reaction.

Thus common sense knows that the same people using these areas work with others, use public transport, have families and friends, some have children, go shopping, and so forth. Despite this, Koike just urged people to avoid hostess bars, the nightlife angle, and other areas. Hence, the coronavirus is spreading to all age groups once more.

Therefore, with 293 new cases reported today it highlights that after 6 months of the coronavirus in Tokyo, the situation is still problematic. This is a far cry from the low numbers of new cases in the range of 2 new infections to 15 in parts of May. Thus the psychological and economic impact of such short-sightedness by Koike is continuing month after month.

Astonishingly, the central government brought forward Go To Travel in order to boost the tourist sector. It mattered not that all and sundry knew infections were increasing in Tokyo and Osaka once more. Hence, the same blinkers before Tokyo became excluded based on public discontent.

Sadly, the upturn of new infections in Tokyo is inevitably impacting negatively on the neighboring prefectures of Chiba, Kanagawa, and Saitama. Therefore, was allowing the sex entertainment and nightlife angle worth it given a high percentage emanated from this angle?

Either way, it is too late because now the coronavirus is spreading once more at work and among different age groups.

Remember, Koike was still adamant in early March that the Tokyo 2020 Olympics could continue. This sums it up!

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ – Tokyo Metropolitan Government website for updates about the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html – Japan and Tokyo Covid-19 news with more analysis

https://covid19japan.com/ – Japan regional coronavirus statistics

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics

