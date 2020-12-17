Tokyo News: Fresh Covid-19 daily infections high in Tokyo

Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG) announced a new daily high of coronavirus (Covid-19) infections. However, under the Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike little is expected to change. Therefore, it looks like many regional governments are in alignment with the central government in accepting the status quo.

TMG stated that 678 new coronavirus infections were found today in the capital of Japan. Yet, with few tests being taken in comparison with the final total of confirmed cases, this is worrying.

Only yesterday, the daily high of 53 deaths in Japan was announced. Hence, just like the situation in Tokyo, it is clear that Japan is going in the wrong direction. However, despite this, little change is happening to alleviate the situation for workers who face the ongoing psychological angle.

The total number of deaths is approximately 2,700 in Japan. Thus, while this figure is still relatively low when compared to nations in Europe and South America, it is clear that suddenly the deaths are trickling at a higher level. Therefore, soon Japan will reach 3,000 deaths.

In a recent article by Modern Tokyo Times it was stated, “Osaka is also witnessing another upsurge and the same applies to Asahikawa and Sapporo in Hokkaido. Other prefectures witnessing new recent highs include Gifu, Iwate, Kochi, Nagano, Saitama, and Yamagata. Hence, the daily Japanese new infection rate recently reached over 3,000 for the first time. Similarly, Fukushima and Kyoto are worried about new infections and the same applies to other prefectures including Hiroshima, Kanagawa, and Ibaraki.”

Since the above was stated a few days ago then Tochigi is following the same pattern with a new daily high. Hence, it is abundantly clear that Tokyo and many other parts of Japan are coming under greater coronavirus stress. However, it appears that little is being done on the ground to contain the crisis apart from the same words.

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ – Tokyo Metropolitan Government website for updates about the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html – Japan and Tokyo Covid-19 news with more analysis

https://covid19japan.com/ – Japan regional coronavirus statistics

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics

