Tokyo News: Homeless to be offered hotel rooms over New Year period in Tokyo

Kanako Mita and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

The Governor of Tokyo, Yuriko Koike, and others within the Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG) are seeking to provide solace to vulnerable people during the New Year period. Therefore, from December 21 until January 19, people hit hard by the coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis will get support from the local government.

NHK reports, “Tokyo officials are working with local welfare offices and support groups to allow people who lost their homes to stay at business hotels free of charge from Monday until January 19.”

The TMG provided similar support during the State of Emergency period earlier this year. Hence, the TMG is requesting vulnerable people to contact the consultation section for help and advice.

It is understood that the TMG is working alongside support groups on the ground and with local welfare services.

Homelessness blights all major cities throughout the world including ultra-modern capitals. Thus, the TMG is reaching out during this difficult period for many Tokyoites. Therefore, with many people losing their jobs – or shortened working hours – and other factors including business closures and debt – it is clear that the situation is worse this year.

https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/20201221_10/

PLEASE SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES by DONATING

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes/ Facebook