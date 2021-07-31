Tokyo Olympics Jamaica women in 100 meters clean sweep

Tokyo Olympics and Jamaica women in 100 meters clean sweep

Kanako Mita and Chika Mori

Modern Tokyo Times

Jamaica will be celebrating after taking gold, silver, and bronze in the 100 meters for women. Such an amazing clean sweep from a nation with a rich heritage in sprinting.

The defending champion Elaine Thompson-Herah emerged victorious in an amazing time of 10.61. Her compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce ran 10.74. While fellow Jamaican Shericka Jackson came third in 10.76 to complete the sprinting clean sweep for Jamaica.

Fraser-Pryce looked shell shocked by the margin of her defeat to Thompson-Herah. However, the defending champion showed a clean set of heels to win comfortably. Therefore, the race by halfway was never in doubt!

Thompson-Herah’s time of 10.61 means that she is now the second fastest sprinter in history. Hence, with having such great compatriots to run against, it will be interesting to see if the Jamaican record is broken even more in the next few years – coronavirus permitting.

Ajla del Ponte and Mujinga Kambundji from Switzerland came fifth and sixth respectively. They represented Switzerland with great credit with both running below 11 seconds in the final. Therefore, a great feat for a nation not known for 100 meters sprinting.

Marie-Josee Ta Lou came fourth in a pulsating race when it comes to times ran. However, spare a thought for the talented Ta Lou from the Ivory Coast. For she had the ill-fortune to run between Jamaicans on either side of her – indeed, she had three Jamaicans in lanes near her.

Overall, a magnificent victory for Thompson-Herah and well done to Jamaica for an amazing clean sweep!

PLEASE SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES by DONATING

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

https://www.pinterest.co.uk/moderntokyotimes/ Modern Tokyo Times is now on PINTEREST

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes/ Facebook