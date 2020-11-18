Tokyo records a new daily high of 493 Covid-19 infections

Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Alarmingly, Tokyo reported a record high of 493 new coronavirus infections from only 1,292 tests. This is a very high ratio and highlights how the coronavirus crisis is spreading once more in Japan.

The main age group applies to people aged between 20 and 49. Hence, concerns are growing in Tokyo – and in other cities including Hokkaido and Osaka – of a fresh crisis. Therefore, with usual tests on Wednesdays accounting for approximately 4,000 tests, it is surprising that so few tests were taken.

Speculation abounds that the Tokyo Metropolitan Government will raise the coronavirus system to level 4. Thus, with the highest level being 4, this highlights the severity of the situation in Tokyo.

It should be stated that the influenza season will start soon and the climate will drop once winter sets in. Hence, it is believed that the next few months will be very testing for Tokyo and other cities throughout Japan that are blighted by the coronavirus.

Equally worrying, many routes of coronavirus can’t be traced and this will further hinder the fight against this virus.

In recent days, new highs have been reported in Hyogo, Ibaraki, Kyoto, Nagano, Niigata, and Oita. Similarly, in recent weeks the situation in Hokkaido is extremely problematic after recent new highs. Therefore, the encouragement of eating out in busy establishments and tourism needs to be addressed during this crucial juncture in the fight against coronavirus.

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ – Tokyo Metropolitan Government website for updates about the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html – Japan and Tokyo Covid-19 news with more analysis

https://covid19japan.com/ – Japan regional coronavirus statistics

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics

PLEASE DONATE TO HELP MODERN TOKYO TIMES

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes